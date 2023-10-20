Community gathers to harvest late farmer’s crop

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - 48-year-old Arron Bartelt passed away in September. But with a crop still in the field, friends rallied around the family, helping harvest Bartelt’s last corn crop. Seven combines, six green carts, 17 semis and other grain handling equipment helped make it happen.

“Makes me feel good. Arron helped everybody so and everybody wanted to help him. So that’s I wasn’t. I wouldn’t expect anything less,” said Marcus McDonough

Bartelt was a farmer in the Waldorf community. He also owned a farming equipment business called A&B Custom Equipment; making him a familiar face to those who needed their farm equipment fixed.

But, he was more than just the person you went to for repairs.

“I think one of the things that. Make you feel is. One of the reasons. You live in southern Minnesota, and it’s such a great place. To raise your family and work is the people. And if you look around here, yeah, there’s a lot of machines. And there’s a. Lot of nice things being done, but it’s the people that make the difference,” said Barry Bartelt.

Neighbors and family say Arron will be remembered for his giving and generous ways.

“Arron loved farming. He had plenty of opportunities to farm overseas or farm in Florida, but he opted to stay here in Waldorf. He had the opportunities to go back to school. He didn’t want that. He wanted to be here in Waldorf. And as you can tell, he found the neighborhood in the community and the love that he needed here,” said Amy Bennett.

40 people came to harvest Bartelt’s last corn crop.

