Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Mankato Brewery partners with Day of the Dead

Their collaboration is a beer style that would be fitting to drink all year round.the beer is called Escencia Mexican lager.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With Day of the Dead celebration coming up next weekend, the Mankato Brewery has teamed up with the Day of the Dead Committee to for this year’s festivities.

Their collaboration is a beer style that would be fitting to drink all year round.the beer is called Escencia Mexican lager.

Escencia means essence in Spanish.

It is a super session-able pale lager made with Mexican corn, U.S. grain, a tropical Australian hop note.

“I‘m excited. I switched my anxiety for excitement and what is what it is you know. So we are really looking forward to trying in the same 10,000 people crowd are bigger to the Riverfront park and just excited to see all the art and people,” said Justin Ek.

The Mankato Brewery is taking part in this collaboration for the Day of the Dead celebration because they are looking to expand business by bringing more awareness to the local Mexican culture in Mankato.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director
Minnesota’s first Office of Cannabis Management director out one day after being named to post
Fatal Crash generic image
2 killed in one vehicle crash near Winnebago
Around 3:30 in the morning, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the incident at...
Seneca Foods’ workers speak out after coworker dies
Authorities pull out a gyrocopter from the Minnesota River in St. Peter, after reports the an...
UPDATE: Pilot dies following gyrocopter crash in Minnesota River near St. Peter
Authorities airlift a 2-year-old child to a hospital in Rochester after an apparent accidental...
2-year-old airlifted after shot in car

Latest News

40 people came to harvest Bartelt’s last corn crop.
Community gathers to harvest late farmer’s crop
FILE - An open house for the Mankato Regional Airport will be held by city staff on Oct. 28,...
Open House to be held for the Mankato Regional Airport
Gray Television’s CEO Hilton Howell discusses Assembly Atlanta, the new television and movie...
Gray Television’s CEO Hilton Howell discusses Assembly Atlanta
KEYC News Now’s Jackson Jirik joined the show live from the MCHS, with Joelle Baumann of Visit...
Visit Mankato kicks off Mankato Marathon weekend