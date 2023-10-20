Mankato Brewery partners with Day of the Dead

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With Day of the Dead celebration coming up next weekend, the Mankato Brewery has teamed up with the Day of the Dead Committee to for this year’s festivities.

Their collaboration is a beer style that would be fitting to drink all year round.the beer is called Escencia Mexican lager.

Escencia means essence in Spanish.

It is a super session-able pale lager made with Mexican corn, U.S. grain, a tropical Australian hop note.

“I‘m excited. I switched my anxiety for excitement and what is what it is you know. So we are really looking forward to trying in the same 10,000 people crowd are bigger to the Riverfront park and just excited to see all the art and people,” said Justin Ek.

The Mankato Brewery is taking part in this collaboration for the Day of the Dead celebration because they are looking to expand business by bringing more awareness to the local Mexican culture in Mankato.

