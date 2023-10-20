Maverick hockey vs U Mass on KEYC this weekend

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After an exciting sweep of St. Cloud State last week, the Maverick’s men hockey team is back in action.

They take on U-Mass tonight and tomorrow and you can watch the action on your official TV home of the Mavericks!

Puck drop is at 7:07 PM Friday and 6:07 PM Saturday.

Watch over the air on KEYC Circle channel 7-3, charter channel 193, Mediacom channel 140, Midco channel 595 and Comcast channel 228.

