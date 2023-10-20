Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Maverick hockey vs U Mass on KEYC this weekend

After an exciting sweep of St. Cloud State last week, the Maverick’s men hockey team is back in...
After an exciting sweep of St. Cloud State last week, the Maverick’s men hockey team is back in action.(KEYC News Now)
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After an exciting sweep of St. Cloud State last week, the Maverick’s men hockey team is back in action.

They take on U-Mass tonight and tomorrow and you can watch the action on your official TV home of the Mavericks!

Puck drop is at 7:07 PM Friday and 6:07 PM Saturday.

Watch over the air on KEYC Circle channel 7-3, charter channel 193, Mediacom channel 140, Midco channel 595 and Comcast channel 228.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director
Minnesota’s first Office of Cannabis Management director out one day after being named to post
Fatal Crash generic image
2 killed in one vehicle crash near Winnebago
Around 3:30 in the morning, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the incident at...
Seneca Foods’ workers speak out after coworker dies
Authorities pull out a gyrocopter from the Minnesota River in St. Peter, after reports the an...
UPDATE: Pilot dies following gyrocopter crash in Minnesota River near St. Peter
Authorities airlift a 2-year-old child to a hospital in Rochester after an apparent accidental...
2-year-old airlifted after shot in car

Latest News

Rob and Haley catch up with MSU hockey and football ahead of a big weekend.
Maverick Insider: Undefeated hockey and football prepare for tough tests
Rob and Haley catch up with MSU hockey and football ahead of a big weekend.
Maverick Insider: Undefeated hockey and football prepare for tough tests (Part I)
Rob and Haley catch up with MSU hockey and football ahead of a big weekend.
Maverick Insider: Undefeated hockey and football prepare for tough tests (Part IV)
Rob and Haley catch up with MSU hockey and football ahead of a big weekend.
Maverick Insider: Undefeated hockey and football prepare for tough tests (Part II)