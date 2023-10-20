Maverick Insider: Undefeated hockey and football prepare for tough tests

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For this week’s edition of Maverick Insider, Sports Director Rob Clark catches up with men’s hockey ahead of a big series against UMass this weekend.

While Haley McCormick talks gameplan with the 7-0 football team, as the group prepares to take on an undefeated Augustana team.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.