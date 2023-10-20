Navigator cancels CO2 pipeline project

OMAHA, Neb. (Valley News Live) - A company that planned to build a $3 billion carbon capture pipeline across South Dakota, Minnesota and several other states announced Friday that it’s giving up on the plan.

“The development of Navigator CO2′s pipeline project has been challenging,” Navigator CO2 said in a statement. “Given the unpredictable nature of the regulatory and government processes involved, particularly in South Dakota and Iowa, the Company has decided to cancel its pipeline project.”

Matt Vining, CEO of Navigator CO2 said, “As good stewards of capital and responsible managers of people, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the Heartland Greenway project. We are disappointed that we will not be able to provide services to our customers and thank them for their continued support.”

Vining continued, “I am proud that throughout this endeavor, our team maintained a collaborative, high integrity, and safety-first approach and we thank them for their tireless efforts. We also thank all the individuals, trade associations, labor organizations, landowners, and elected officials who supported us and carbon capture in the Midwest.”

A similar proposal from Summit Carbon Solutions is still active. The company issued a statement following Navigator’s announcement on Friday:

“Summit Carbon Solutions welcomes and is well positioned to add additional plants and communities to our project footprint. We remain as committed to our project as the day we announced it. It’s not often you get the opportunity to positively impact an industry that touches every farmer and rural community across the Midwest. We have reached voluntary agreements along nearly 75% of our proposed route – we are pleased that the vast majority of landowners and farmers across the Midwest embrace the project. We look forward to building a generational asset that will create new markets for the ethanol industry and farmers.”

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.