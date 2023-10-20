Open House to be held for the Mankato Regional Airport

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The future of flight is upon Mankato!

An open house for the Mankato Regional Airport will be held by city staff on Oct. 28, for those with a desire to learn about its plans, especially concerning air traffic control site considerations.

A tour of the airport will also be provided.

The event will be from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., at the Mankato Regional Airport.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.