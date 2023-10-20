Open House to be held for the Mankato Regional Airport
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The future of flight is upon Mankato!
An open house for the Mankato Regional Airport will be held by city staff on Oct. 28, for those with a desire to learn about its plans, especially concerning air traffic control site considerations.
A tour of the airport will also be provided.
The event will be from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., at the Mankato Regional Airport.
Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.
Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.