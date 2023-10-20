Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Open House to be held for the Mankato Regional Airport

FILE - An open house for the Mankato Regional Airport will be held by city staff on Oct. 28,...
FILE - An open house for the Mankato Regional Airport will be held by city staff on Oct. 28, for those with a desire to learn about plans for the future, especially concerning air traffic control site considerations.
By Hal Senal
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The future of flight is upon Mankato!

An open house for the Mankato Regional Airport will be held by city staff on Oct. 28, for those with a desire to learn about its plans, especially concerning air traffic control site considerations.

A tour of the airport will also be provided.

The event will be from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., at the Mankato Regional Airport.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director
Minnesota’s first Office of Cannabis Management director out one day after being named to post
Fatal Crash generic image
2 killed in one vehicle crash near Winnebago
Around 3:30 in the morning, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the incident at...
Seneca Foods’ workers speak out after coworker dies
Authorities pull out a gyrocopter from the Minnesota River in St. Peter, after reports the an...
UPDATE: Pilot dies following gyrocopter crash in Minnesota River near St. Peter
Authorities airlift a 2-year-old child to a hospital in Rochester after an apparent accidental...
2-year-old airlifted after shot in car

Latest News

Gray Television’s CEO Hilton Howell discusses Assembly Atlanta, the new television and movie...
Gray Television’s CEO Hilton Howell discusses Assembly Atlanta
KEYC News Now’s Jackson Jirik joined the show live from the MCHS, with Joelle Baumann of Visit...
Visit Mankato kicks off Mankato Marathon weekend
This proposed 1,300 mile pipeline would come from Navigator's Heartland Greenway. It would hit...
Navigator cancels CO2 pipeline project
Madeline Jane Kingsbury
Adam Fravel’s parents seek order to visit grandkids