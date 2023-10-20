Pleasant fall weather this weekend

Sunshine along with warm temperatures will kick off the weekend.

We’re starting the day off with some patchy dense fog around the region. Fog will dissipate in the late morning. We will plenty of sunshine through this afternoon, with clear conditions lasting overnight.

Today, high temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s which is warmer than normal. We will then drop back to the upper 50s the rest of this weekend, which is normal for this season. Overnight low temperatures remain in the 40s.

The weekend looks like it will be dry and pleasant, with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Breezy conditions will last from this afternoon into Saturday. Saturday we could see some wind gusts in the 30mph range.

Next week we will be entering a wetter, more active pattern of weather and we’re looking at the potential for rain starting late Monday, lasting through Thursday. Towards the end of next week, temperatures may drop into a colder pattern. We could have our first experience with winter weather towards the end of next week but details are very uncertain.

