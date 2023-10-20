Quit Hits: CCHA Goaltender of the Week Alex Tracy talks growth as a team and player

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MSU men’s hockey swept St. Cloud in their first series of the season.

Alex Tracy was named CCHA Goaltender of the Week due to his performance last weekend. Tracy talks with Sports Director Rob Clark about how the team has come together, new faces and all, as well as his personal growth at MSU.

