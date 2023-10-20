Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Road closures announced for 2023 Mankato Marathon

Residents should expect several road closures and delays for the Mankato Marathon Frida into Saturday. A full route map for the Mankato Maraton was
By Michael McShane
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Residents should expect several road closures and delays for the Mankato Marathon today into Saturday.

According to city officials, a portion of Poplar Street, from A-street to Sibley Parkway, will be closed on Friday, from 2 p.m.-10 a.m. on Saturday. Sibley Parkway, from Rodgers Street to Mound Avenue, will be closed from 5-7 p.m.. on Friday as well.

Road closures on Saturday include Front Street, from Marshall Street to Cherry Street, from 3 a.m.-4 p.m.

Starting at 7 a.m., portions of Stoltzman Road, Blue Earth Street and West Pleasant Street will be closed until 2 p.m.

Road closures that start at 7 a.m., including portions of Park Lane, Woodland and Sibley Parkway, end at 9 a.m.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director
Minnesota’s first Office of Cannabis Management director out one day after being named to post
Fatal Crash generic image
2 killed in one vehicle crash near Winnebago
Around 3:30 in the morning, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the incident at...
Seneca Foods’ workers speak out after coworker dies
Authorities pull out a gyrocopter from the Minnesota River in St. Peter, after reports the an...
UPDATE: Pilot dies following gyrocopter crash in Minnesota River near St. Peter
Authorities airlift a 2-year-old child to a hospital in Rochester after an apparent accidental...
2-year-old airlifted after shot in car

Latest News

Residents should expect several road closures and delays for the Mankato Marathon Frida into...
Road closures announced for 2023 Mankato Marathon
A local man wanted to find a way to thank the staff at Birchwood Cottages for caring for his...
Local man thanks Birchwood Cottages staff with handmade quilts
Mankato Marathon festivities will begin tomorrow at 11 a.m. with a full day of events for the...
Mankato Marathon still on the search for volunteers
The area will soon house 72 apartments and over 78-thousand square feet of commercial space.
Former Dutler’s site project update