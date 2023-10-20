Road closures announced for 2023 Mankato Marathon

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Residents should expect several road closures and delays for the Mankato Marathon today into Saturday.

According to city officials, a portion of Poplar Street, from A-street to Sibley Parkway, will be closed on Friday, from 2 p.m.-10 a.m. on Saturday. Sibley Parkway, from Rodgers Street to Mound Avenue, will be closed from 5-7 p.m.. on Friday as well.

Road closures on Saturday include Front Street, from Marshall Street to Cherry Street, from 3 a.m.-4 p.m.

Starting at 7 a.m., portions of Stoltzman Road, Blue Earth Street and West Pleasant Street will be closed until 2 p.m.

Road closures that start at 7 a.m., including portions of Park Lane, Woodland and Sibley Parkway, end at 9 a.m.

