Visit Mankato kicks off Mankato Marathon weekend

KEYC News Now’s Jackson Jirik joined the show live from the MCHS, with Joelle Baumann of Visit Mankato, to chat about what to expect as marathoners hit the streets of Mankato this weekend.
By Sean Morawczynski and Jackson Jirik
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Marathon runners are stretching their legs already as registration and packet pickup is underway ahead of tonight’s Pork Power 5K.

KEYC News Now’s Jackson Jirik joined the News at Noon show live from the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. Joelle Baumann of Visit Mankato took some time to chat about what to expect as marathoners hit the streets of Mankato this weekend.

Mankato officials will be closing multiple roads both today and tomorrow.

A full list of road closures is available by clicking here.

