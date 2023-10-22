2 killed in Renville County crash

BIRD ISLAND, Minn. (KEYC) -Two people are killed in a crash in Renville county Saturday.

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before 10:00 Saturday morning at the intersection of County Road 4 and 5, which is about 6 miles south of Bird Island.

Authorities say a tractor truck was traveling southbound on County Road 5 when it collided with a car going east on County Road 4.Both drivers were pronounced dead on the scene. A dog that was in the car was not injured.

The names of the drivers have been withheld pending family notifications.

