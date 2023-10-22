East gears up for state

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato East girls soccer team is heading to this year’s Class AA state tournament.

The Cougars will take on second seeded Benilde-St. Margaret’s this Wednesday at 5:30 in Farmington for the quarterfinals.

East’s Kylie Stude caught up with Sports Director Rob Clark ahead of the match-up.

