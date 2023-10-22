East gears up for state
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato East girls soccer team is heading to this year’s Class AA state tournament.
The Cougars will take on second seeded Benilde-St. Margaret’s this Wednesday at 5:30 in Farmington for the quarterfinals.
East’s Kylie Stude caught up with Sports Director Rob Clark ahead of the match-up.
