East gears up for state

Cougars hope special season continues at state.
By Rob Clark
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato East girls soccer team is heading to this year’s Class AA state tournament.

The Cougars will take on second seeded Benilde-St. Margaret’s this Wednesday at 5:30 in Farmington for the quarterfinals.

East’s Kylie Stude caught up with Sports Director Rob Clark ahead of the match-up.

