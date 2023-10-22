Record number of racers hit the pavement for Mankato Marathon

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A record breaking year for the Mankato Marathon as over 3,000 participants took to the streets of Mankato where they took part in this year’s races.

This year’s Mankato Marathon brought out more people than ever due to the cancellation of the marathon in the Twin Cities. This led to a surge in registration for Saturday’s race.

“I think I did good. It’s the first time I went a full 6.4 Mile, so I leading up to it. I hadn’t practiced as much, but what really kept me going? My son brad drove up from Kansas yesterday and surprised me just to run the race. With me today,” said runner Clark Diel.

Sarah Lee, a mother that ran in the race with her baby in the stroller, is also here to support and remember someone she knew that was a victim of gun violence.

“so I went to MSU here, and then after college, I moved to Nashville with my husband. And the first year I moved there, I nanny for the Dickhouse family, and Evelyn Dickhouse was one of the students that passed away the school shooting back in March so she would have been turning 10 back in August. So I decided to do t he 10K for her birthday,” said Lee.

When runners finished the race, family and friends were there to cheer them on and organizers gave out medals, nutritious snacks, and drinks.

“I really enjoyed it. Super cool to watch everyone like support everyone as well and at every spot like everyone was encouraging everyone to just like keep running faster like keep pushing themselves. So that’s really great to watch,” said Ashley Rieken, a spectator along the race course.

