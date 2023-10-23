Atwood Companies throw Fall Festival for community

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Atwood companies, Century 21, Atwood Management, and Atwood Mortgage put together a fall festival and teamed up with the united way to make this happen.

The purpose of this fall festival is to bring the community together while raising money for the United Way. This fall fest also gave people a chance to win a $21,000 home package that they can use to remodel their home, make a down payment on a home, pay their mortgage, or pay their rent.

“Atwood companies has been in the Mankato community since 1934,” said Matt Atwood, Coordinator for the Atwood Fall Festival. “We’ve always been part of the community. We love this community, and so the more we can help support it, the better; and we’ve got more stuff up our sleeves. So, stay tuned.”

Community members got to enjoy face painting, pumpkin carving, games, and a food station with popcorn, apple cider, and cotton candy. This event was free and open for anyone to attend.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.