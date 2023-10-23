Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

BCHS, Museum hosting Halloween Scavenger Hunt

The Brown County Historical Society is hosting a Halloween scavenger hunt on Saturday, Oct. 28,...
The Brown County Historical Society is hosting a Halloween scavenger hunt on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.(Brown County Historical Society (custom credit) | Brown County Historical Society)
By Hal Senal
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Halloween mischief is coming back to haunt the Brown County Museum.

Kids are invited to search for Halloween-themed items on Sat., Oct. 28, and face spooky scarecrows, witches, cauldrons, and other Halloween décor will be hidden throughout the museum.

The brave young ones participating in the Scavenger Hunt are encouraged to dress in costumes and must be accompanied by an adult.

And it wouldn’t be a true Halloween event without treats -- which will be given away!

For more information, email is available. The museum can also be reached by phone at (507) 233-2616.

The event runs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Admission is free.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director
Minnesota’s first Office of Cannabis Management director out one day after being named to post
Around 3:30 in the morning, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the incident at...
Seneca Foods’ workers speak out after coworker dies
Authorities pull out a gyrocopter from the Minnesota River in St. Peter, after reports the an...
UPDATE: Pilot dies following gyrocopter crash in Minnesota River near St. Peter
Authorities airlift a 2-year-old child to a hospital in Rochester after an apparent accidental...
2-year-old airlifted after shot in car
These photos and videos show a moose walking along highway 60 in Lake Crystal.
A moose is on the loose!

Latest News

Woman arrested after allegedly threating kids with gun
Woman arrested after allegedly threating kids with gun
Emily Merz's Monday Forecast 10/23/23
Emily Merz's Monday Forecast 10/23/23
The purpose of this fall festival is to bring the community together while raising money for...
Atwood Companies throw Fall Festival for community
A driver was airlifted to Mayo Clinic from Northeast Iowa after a crash involving two...
Chickasaw County crash involving two firefighting vehicles Sunday