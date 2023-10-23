BCHS, Museum hosting Halloween Scavenger Hunt

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Halloween mischief is coming back to haunt the Brown County Museum.

Kids are invited to search for Halloween-themed items on Sat., Oct. 28, and face spooky scarecrows, witches, cauldrons, and other Halloween décor will be hidden throughout the museum.

The brave young ones participating in the Scavenger Hunt are encouraged to dress in costumes and must be accompanied by an adult.

And it wouldn’t be a true Halloween event without treats -- which will be given away!

For more information, email is available. The museum can also be reached by phone at (507) 233-2616.

The event runs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Admission is free.

