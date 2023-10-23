Your Photos
Brown County authorities investigate scam calls

By Michael McShane
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Brown County are investigating a scam that has residents believing law enforcement is contacting them.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says the scam caller would send a message or call asking the targeted individual to call Chief Deputy Jeremy Reed back.

According to sheriff officials, the callers voice had a southern accent with a phone number not associated with Chief Deputy Reed.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office stresses that this is a scam call and residents that are contacted should hang up immediately.

