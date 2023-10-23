Rainy week ahead, cold temperatures looming

Monday is starting off rainy but sunshine will return this afternoon ahead of a rainy week.

I always say Fall is a transitional season and this week will really exemplify that theory. We’re starting off the week with warmer than normal temperatures reaching the high 60s and even the 70s for Monday and Tuesday. After that, temperatures are falling pretty rapidly. By the weekend, highs in the 30s and 40s are expected along with overnight lows in the 20s. Temperatures fall even more by the start of next week, where we could see highs in the mid to lower 30s. We’re looking at a potentially chilly Halloween, so maybe grab a costume that’s compatible with a jacket.

We’re also heading into a rainy week. Today will be sunny in the afternoon, but then rain returns to the forecast tonight. Multiple rounds of rain and thunderstorms are expected Tuesday, some of which could be strong or severe, so remain weather aware. Wednesday, the rain chances decrease a bit but still exist. Thursday, more widespread showers are expected, and most of us should see more measurable rain totals.

Rain chances continue to exist heading into Friday, and potentially into the weekend. By then, we are watching the potential for some of the season’s first winter precipitation, particularly for our more northern counties, and during the overnight hours when temperatures are at the coldest point. As of now these details are still very uncertain, but it’s worth keeping in the back of your mind.

