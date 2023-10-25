Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Bat Week: Why the fuzzy creatures are important to Minnesota’s ecosystem

It's Bat Appreciation Week, time to respect our spooky, winged friends.
It's Bat Appreciation Week, time to respect our spooky, winged friends.(Adam Mann, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)
By Quinn Gorham
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (GRAY) – With Halloween around the corner, conservation groups around the country, including the Minnesota DNR, are celebrating “Bat Week.”

While the fuzzy little mammals are often associated with spooky festivities, Melissa Boman with the DNR says they’re quite important to the state’s ecosystem.

“They’re really important when it comes to their role in eating insects. So that can be good for forest health, for example, eating beetles and moss, that may contribute to the defoliage of trees,” said Boman.

Bats tend to get a bad reputation as scary animals when in reality, she says they do a lot of pest control. Here in Minnesota, the nocturnal creatures feast on mosquitoes and other bugs, keeping their populations low.

“I think the reputation that bats have has been one of the biggest hindrances toward conservation for bats. I think we’re starting to see that perception change as people start to learn more about bats, and how important they are to ecosystems, but then also learning that bats are not out to harm people,”

While the animals have teeth, they’re rarely known to harm humans in any way.

Unfortunately, three of Minnesota’s eight bat species are on the road to being listed as threatened. White-nose syndrome, which is caused by a fungus in caves that wakes bats up during hibernation is decimating bat populations across the U.S.

“[The fungus] causes them to wake up more frequently and essentially depletes their fat reserves that they’ve stored up to make it through the winter with no insects. So each time they wake up, it costs them a lot of energy, which is why it’s been so efficient at killing bats,” said Boman.

The disease has made quick work of bat populations nationwide.

“Since white-nose arrived in 2007, and has spread across North America, we started to see those bats decline. So it’s really only been a short period that populations have crashed,” said Boman.

Spreading awareness through things like bat week can help.

“They really are an animal that needs a lot of help from us. They need a lot of actions for conservation given the steep declines that we’ve seen for their populations,” said Boman.

The DNR is taking part in a Bat Festival this Saturday in Bloomington. You can find more details on the event website.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 3:30 in the morning, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the incident at...
Seneca Foods’ workers speak out after coworker dies
Authorities pull out a gyrocopter from the Minnesota River in St. Peter, after reports the an...
UPDATE: Pilot dies following gyrocopter crash in Minnesota River near St. Peter
Authorities airlift a 2-year-old child to a hospital in Rochester after an apparent accidental...
2-year-old airlifted after shot in car
40 people came to harvest Bartelt’s last corn crop.
Community gathers to harvest late farmer’s crop
These photos and videos show a moose walking along highway 60 in Lake Crystal.
A moose is on the loose!

Latest News

The show will go on for the St. Peter Recreation and Leisure Services Departments’ ongoing Fall...
Fall Music Series awarded grant support from the Mankato Clinic Foundation
Minnesota State University and Bethany Lutheran volleyball teams will join forces this weekend...
MSU/BLC Women’s Volleyball teams host drive
A U.S. Highway 14 sign is pictured Thursday, March 3, 2022, near Courtland, Minn.
Highway 14 almost finished; 1.5 miles left of concrete placement
According to a criminal complaint, Colton Mammenga, 33, admitted to leaving a loaded gun in the...
Father faces four criminal charges for accidental fatal shooting of two-year-old by sibling
Angela Bino, left, and Jessica Bino, right, are facing murder charges after a stabbing in Sioux...
Documents: Sioux City woman killed by daughter, granddaughter