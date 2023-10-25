Golden Apple: St. Clair’s Kirsten Jeddeloh

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week we travel to St. Clair Elementary where our Golden Apple goes to Kirsten Jeddeloh a third grade teacher who knew from an early age what her calling was.

“Growing up I was always going to be a teacher, there was never an option of being something other than a teacher. I think you’re called to be a teacher, you don’t just decide to be a teacher. At the end of the day my job is to hopefully teach kids and I want them to learn something when they walk out the door at the end of the day.”

Mrs. Jeddeloh knows the importance of making the classroom fun.

“You have to make school fun and engaging, it’s not like it used to be in the old days. So, that when they leave, something that day was fun and enjoyable enough to get them to come back and want to learnt he next day.”

Don’t just take it from her, take it from a former student and now co-worker.

“Her with her student is whenever you walk into her room her students are actively learning their excited to be in the room you’ll see smiles on their faces.”

Along the way there has been some hardships from getting back from covid.

“It has been very very difficult i think kids and what they expect to do are hard, it’s harder to focus it’s harder to concentrate. It’s harder to do the academic part of it. A day like this is a great day right this is the hands on this doesn’t require a pencil and paper until the very end. this is the stuff they like they can engage in it,”

Even as a teacher, she dreads failing in the classroom.

“The hardest part of being a teacher are the days that maybe you feel like you failed you didn’t do enough whether it was for one or a class of twenty seven. That maybe it was that one student.”

One student can be the difference even more so when you see them succeed.

“She was actually my tutor after school and helped me succeed in my education.”

Her dedication to making the class room fun and enjoyable is what makes her our Golden Apple.

