Harvest, rutting season means more deer on roads

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With harvest season at its height, drivers are reminded to stay alert on the roads.

During harvest and their rut, deer are more likely to be moving around more these next few weeks.

Deer most frequently appear early/late afternoon and stay your course if one appears on the road.

”It’s important that you don’t veer to miss avoiding a deer 100% braking and hit the deer in your lane a lot of times people will swerve to miss the deer and risk going into oncoming traffic.”

If you do happen to hit a deer, it is important to move to the shoulder, call 911 and stay in your vehicle.

