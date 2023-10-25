Impacts of a growing hotel industry

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As Mankato continues to expand, the hotel industry is ready to grow to meet the demands.

“People who come to visit for those conventions are really looking for hotels in the downtown area, something that’s walkable or connected to the convention center,” said Ashlee White.

Several plans for hotels and redevelopment are taking place in downtown Mankato.

Including the Arch and Cable hotel which will open next month.

Along with the former Mankato Citizens Telephone Company which is expected to open next year.

In total, They will add 48 units to the downtown area.

“We have some phenomenal hotels here from some major brands. Hilton Marriott people certainly are loyal travelers to some of those Brands but there’s also a traveler that’s looking for a different type of experience and that comes in more of the form of a boutique property or a bed and breakfast type of stay. So really excited that visiting Mankato is getting two new Boutique properties,” said White.

Other projects include the redevelopment of the Landmark Building.

Yet there are others that are meant to serve several visitors who come for different reasons.

“The hotels in the area don’t just serve Leisure Travelers, they serve Business Travelers as well who are coming potentially spending a lot of their time in our area over long periods or folks who are coming just for some important meetings,” said Ryan Vesey.

And officials are hoping that some of those visitors decide to stay....

“It’s really rare to move somewhere before you’ve been there and we have such a great town, such a great downtown but also the entirety of this region and the more people we can get here to visit the more people we’re gonna get as residents in the future,” said Vesey.

A new Hotel is coming near River Hills Mall in the spring of 2024, the TownePlace Suites by Marriott.

We will have more on this addition tomorrow.

