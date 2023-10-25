Your Photos
Kiwanis Holiday Lights setup underway

Setup for Kiwanis Holiday Lights is underway with just under a month remaining before opening.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Setup for Kiwanis Holiday Lights is underway with just under a month remaining before opening.

Crews began work on Sunday, with over 200 volunteers helping out during the first weekend. Kiwanis says that this year aims to be bigger and better than each year before, featuring an upgraded center tree, going from a 50 foot tree to an 80 foot one. Organizers say that they’re prepared to work through unpredictable fall weather and that their volunteers work through weather warm or cold, rain or snow.

”We have contingent plans for weather as well and stuff that we can do. But when it comes down to it, I mean there’s not, I think there’s only been one time for setup when we actually weren’t in the park. We’ve been out there in rain and snow before setting up, so we’ve got some pretty hearty Minnesotans that are helping us out,” said Scott Wojcik.

The lights officially open on November 24 with their parade at 6 p.m.

