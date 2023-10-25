Your Photos
Minnesota House Minority Leader: ‘Law on SROs needs language change’

By Eric Min
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota’s House Minority Leader Lisa Demuth said Wednesday afternoon the state’s new law on School Resource Officers (SROs) did not get a fair hearing.

Since the start of this school year, the law prohibits SROs from using some forms of restraints with students.

One of the restraints included the prone position which involves making a person lie on the ground to be properly handcuffed.

Republican Representative Lisa Demuth said the SROs play a critical role in student safety.

”Having school resource officers in the buildings is a priority because they are first there. They build relationships with students, they get to know the staff, and they know how the dynamics work. And then in the event of something potentially dangerous, they are right there. We don’t have to wait for officers to respond.”

Minnesota House Minority Leader (R) Lisa Demuth

Demuth said a change to the law’s language is needed to allow SRO’s to practice their work in ways that are safe for everyone.

