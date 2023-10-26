Your Photos
DC zoo’s pandas going back to China earlier than expected

Three pandas will be leaving the National Zoo in mid-November, zoo officials said Wednesday.
Three pandas will be leaving the National Zoo in mid-November, zoo officials said Wednesday.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT
(CNN) - There’s not much time left to say goodbye to the giant pandas at Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington, D.C.

The two adult bears have been on loan to the zoo from China since 2000.

The initial deadline for their return, as well as their 3-year-old cub, was early December, but the zoo announced Wednesday the three pandas will go back earlier than expected.

They are now expected to return by mid-November.

Last month, the zoo threw the panda family a weeklong farewell celebration.

You can still say goodbye remotely. The National Zoo does have a panda cam.

Zoo officials say they want to continue the panda program, but no official discussions about getting more giant pandas from China have taken place yet.

Every giant panda in the U.S. is on loan from China.

After the three leave the National Zoo, Zoo Atlanta will be the only place in the U.S. to see giant pandas.

Zoo Atlanta’s pandas have to return to China sometime next year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

