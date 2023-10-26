Good Counsel Learning Center to hold school supply giveaway

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Good Counsel Learning Center is hosting a give-away to help teachers fill their classrooms with important material.

The event will take place at the Learning Center’s former site on Good Counsel Hill.

The give-away will include items such as books, bulletin board materials, teaching resources and other miscellaneous items.

The three-day event kicks off today.

Hours are 4 p.m.-6 p.m. today and tomorrow, and 9 a.m.-11 a.m. on Saturday.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.