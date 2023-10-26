Your Photos
Gov. Walz to break ground on MN’s new emergency operations center in Blaine
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:50 AM CDT
BLAINE, Minn. (KTTC) – Governor Walz will help break ground on the state’s newest emergency operations center in the Twin Cities suburb of Blaine.

Other leaders including the Department of Public Safety Commissioner, Bob Jacobson and Homeland Security Emergency Management Director, Kristi Rollwagen, will be on hand.

The $41 million dollar command and control facility will help support communities to effectively prepare for, respond to and recover from emergencies and disasters.

The ceremony begins at 1 p.m. Thursday.

