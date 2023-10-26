Governor Walz orders flags to fly half-staff to honor victims of Lewiston shooting

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz has directed all Minnesota flags at state buildings to be flown at half-staff effective immediately until sunset Monday Oct. 30. This is in accordance with a proclamation from the White House to remember, mourn and honor the lives lost in the shooting in Lewiston, Maine Wednesday, Oct. 25.

“Lewiston, Maine is a little smaller than Mankato, Minnesota. I can’t imagine the impact a mass shooting will have on that community,” said Governor Walz. “My office has offered Maine any resources they need, and Minnesotans offer our heartfelt condolences as Mainers grapple with our country’s latest violent, senseless tragedy.”

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.