Jumping into the world of spray tans

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Jumping in to the world of spray tanning may be daunting for some that want a natural color without the tanning bed.

Kelsey and Nick stopped by Indulge Salon and Tanning to see how it all works and what results to expect.

You can find Indulge Salon and Tanning at 1713 Commerce drive in North Mankato.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.