Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Jumping into the world of spray tans

Kelsey and Nick stopped by Indulge Salon and Tanning to see how it all works and what results to expect.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Jumping in to the world of spray tanning may be daunting for some that want a natural color without the tanning bed.

Kelsey and Nick stopped by Indulge Salon and Tanning to see how it all works and what results to expect.

You can find Indulge Salon and Tanning at 1713 Commerce drive in North Mankato.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 3:30 in the morning, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the incident at...
Seneca Foods’ workers speak out after coworker dies
Authorities pull out a gyrocopter from the Minnesota River in St. Peter, after reports the an...
UPDATE: Pilot dies following gyrocopter crash in Minnesota River near St. Peter
Authorities airlift a 2-year-old child to a hospital in Rochester after an apparent accidental...
2-year-old airlifted after shot in car
40 people came to harvest Bartelt’s last corn crop.
Community gathers to harvest late farmer’s crop
These photos and videos show a moose walking along highway 60 in Lake Crystal.
A moose is on the loose!

Latest News

Mark Silverberg is in to show off his portrait skills, as well as to share information about a...
Modern Portraiture with Mark Silverberg
Maura McBreen is in with Wounded Haven Counseling with some answers on how to work together...
How to communicate with your partner as new parents
Miss Emily Schumacher tells us all about her journey to becoming Miss Mankato and her mission...
The crowning of Miss Mankato 2024
Maura McBreen is in with Wounded Haven Counseling with some answers on how to work together...
How to communicate with your partner as new parents
Miss Emily Schumacher tells us all about her journey to becoming Miss Mankato and her mission...
The crowning of Miss Mankato 2024