Last day of warm-ish temperatures

Emily Merz's Thursday Forecast 10/26/23
By Emily Merz
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 8:05 AM CDT
Multiple small systems have made their way through the area this week, bringing us several rainy days, and we’re not done yet.

Today, widespread showers are expected. Some thunderstorms could join the mix too, and some heavy rain is possible for some. This will likely be the day we see the most measurable rain totals. Temperatures remain in the lower 60s that afternoon, but will be falling rapidly later in the evening into the 30s.

Showers may continue into this evening, and even into early Friday, before we get a small break from the rain. We may even have a few pops of sunshine. Friday is the day that we’ll see the most dramatic temperature difference, as highs will only reach the 30s. Low temps could drop into the 20s.

Chilly temperatures last into the weekend, with highs in the mid 30s and lows remaining in the 20s. Rain chances remain in the forecast, and we could have some snowflakes mixing in Saturday, Saturday night, and into Sunday morning. Accumulation will be little to none as of now, but we are watching this system closely for any changes.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

