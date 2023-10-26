Maverick Insider: Hockey and football look to get back on track

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For this week’s edition of Maverick Insider, Sports Director Rob Clark sits down with MSU men’s hockey and football ahead of another big weekend.

Both team’s are coming off losses, and are looking to get back to their winning ways.

Maverick men’s hockey is headed to North Dakota for a series against the Hawks.

Maverick football is staying home to host Southwest Minnesota State Saturday.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.