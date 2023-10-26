Your Photos
Maverick Insider: Hockey and football look to get back on track

By Rob Clark , Ali Reed and Haley McCormick
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For this week’s edition of Maverick Insider, Sports Director Rob Clark sits down with MSU men’s hockey and football ahead of another big weekend.

Both team’s are coming off losses, and are looking to get back to their winning ways.

Maverick men’s hockey is headed to North Dakota for a series against the Hawks.

Maverick football is staying home to host Southwest Minnesota State Saturday.

