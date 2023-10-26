Your Photos
New hotel to open near River Hills Mall

A new hotel is coming near River Hills Mall in Mankato. The TownePlace Suites by Marriott will be adjacent to the Courtyard hotel near the shopping mall.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 1:46 PM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new hotel is coming near River Hills Mall in Mankato.

The TownePlace Suites by Marriott will be adjacent to the Courtyard hotel near the shopping mall.

Owners say it will be Mankato’s first extended stay hotel -- with full kitchens and larger public spaces.

It will have 89 rooms and four stories.

The same group also owns and operates AmericInn Hotel & Event Center and University Square Mall and Apartments both found near the Minnesota State University campus.

They say their investments in the city of Mankato have been going for over 50 years.

“We love Mankato,” said David Peters, President of Terratron, Inc. “We love the momentum, higher education, regional shopping destination -- there is a lot of potential.”

The ground-breaking will take place in April of 2024, and they are hoping to open in the summer of 2025.

