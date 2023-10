Rochester Police respond to three overdoses Thursday morning, seeing spike in overdoses

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Police Department (RPD) is seeing a spike in drug overdoses.

Thursday morning alone, RPD responded to three overdoses: A 30-year-old male in SW Rochester, a 23-year-old male in SE Rochester and 31-year-old male in NW Rochester.

On Tuesday, a 15-year-old female overdosed in NW Rochester.

RPD says the suspected drugs in these cases are heroin and fentanyl.

In each of the cases of overdose, RPD administered Naloxone, a medication used to reverse an overdose to each person. All four people survived after being administered Naloxone.

RPD says it works to provide non-arrest pathways to treatment and recovery for individuals struggling with drug addiction.

