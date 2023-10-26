West, St. Peter advance to Section 2AAA Volleyball Semifinals

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Section 2AAA Volleyball Tournament is among us.

The Mankato West Scarlets hosted the Worthington Trojans in their quarterfinal matchup. The Scarlets won it in five sets, 3-2.

The Scarlets will take on the Saints in the semifinals Friday at 7:00 p.m.

The Saint Peter Saints played host to the Mankato East Cougars and won it five, 3-2.

