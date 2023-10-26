West, St. Peter advance to Section 2AAA Volleyball Semifinals
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Section 2AAA Volleyball Tournament is among us.
The Mankato West Scarlets hosted the Worthington Trojans in their quarterfinal matchup. The Scarlets won it in five sets, 3-2.
The Saint Peter Saints played host to the Mankato East Cougars and won it five, 3-2.
The Scarlets will take on the Saints in the semifinals Friday at 7:00 p.m.
Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.
Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.