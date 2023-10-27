Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

30-year-old surfer seriously injured after shark bites his leg

A 30-year-old surfer was in serious condition Wednesday after suffering an apparent shark bite to his leg off Puaena Point on Oahu’s North Shore. (SOURCE: KHNL)
By HNN Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALEIWA (KHNL/Gray News) - A 30-year-old surfer was seriously injured after he was bitten in the leg by a shark off the coast of Hawaii.

The shark attack took place around 3 p.m. Wednesday off of Puanena Point on Oahu’s North Shore.

Longtime surf instructor Bryan Suratt told KHNL was surprised by the shark encounter.

“We see them a lot,” he said. “First time it’s so close to us.”

Zack Murphy, a surf instructor at the North Shore Ohana School of Surfing, helped bring the man and his wife in.

“Took my leash off, tourniquet his leg, put pressure on top of his cut,” Murphy said. “He wanted to walk up here. The best worst-case scenario for getting a shark bite.”

Officials continued medical treatment until EMS arrived. Paramedics took over with advanced life support and transported the man to an ER.

Murphy said he believes the man suffered a bite by a young tiger shark that had been seen in the area.

“It had the jaw on top of the rental board, and it couldn’t have been more than that wide,” he said, holding his hands about a foot-and-a-half apart.

Suratt said shark bites in the area are rare.

“We do see them, don’t get me wrong. Maybe we’ve seen the same one three or four days now, in the lineup,” he said.

Ocean Safety Lt. John Hoogsteden said lifeguards will be in the area on Thursday to warn people.

“We’re recommending people stay out of the water, at least in this area, for the immediate future,” he said.

Wednesday’s shark bite incident comes a week and a half after 50-year-old Kevin Kanehe was bitten by a shark as he was surfing in Hanalei Bay on Kauai.

Aggressive sharks have also been spotted this month off Nanakuli and Kahe Point in leeward Oahu, as well as in town at Ala Moana Bowls.

While the number of shark bites is relatively small, they historically happen more during the month of October.

“Tiger sharks are believed to be more abundant during this month, because October, November, is when the large females migrate down from the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands,” Waikiki Aquarium Director Andrew Rossiter said.

Copyright 2023 KHNL/KGMB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 3:30 in the morning, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the incident at...
Seneca Foods’ workers speak out after coworker dies
Authorities pull out a gyrocopter from the Minnesota River in St. Peter, after reports the an...
UPDATE: Pilot dies following gyrocopter crash in Minnesota River near St. Peter
Authorities airlift a 2-year-old child to a hospital in Rochester after an apparent accidental...
2-year-old airlifted after shot in car
40 people came to harvest Bartelt’s last corn crop.
Community gathers to harvest late farmer’s crop
These photos and videos show a moose walking along highway 60 in Lake Crystal.
A moose is on the loose!

Latest News

A police officer gives an order to the public during a manhunt at a farm for the suspect in...
Maine officials lift shelter-in-place order as search for mass shooting suspect continues
Richard Moll arrives at the eighth annual TV Land Awards on Saturday April 17, 2010, in Los...
Richard Moll, who found fame as a bailiff on the original sitcom ‘Night Court,’ dies at 80
Palestinians inspect the rubble of destroyed buildings following Israeli airstrikes on the town...
Israel steps up air and ground attacks in Gaza, cuts off the territory’s communications
People stand outside a reunification center early Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, at Auburn Middle...
A teen bowler, a shipbuilder and a sign language interpreter are among the Maine shooting victims
Kentucky officials say a 37-year-old man has died after accidentally stabbing himself in the...
Man dies after being accidentally stabbed with hunting knife, officials say