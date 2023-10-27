Agriculture year in review

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s been an eventful year, coming off the backs of a drought year, it began a sizable amount of snow, then heavy rain throughout peak planting season.

The weather then returned to drought, with every corner of the state facing some kind of drought conditions.

Now harvest season is seeing the rain return, throwing a wrench into the harvest plans for some.

“Overall it was a challenging year. From wet early to now, you know, really dry and yields obviously are affected, we’re down year over year for yields. Not only from the weather standpoint but also the inputs and interest rates, there’s a lot of things that have changed and pretty quick in 23,” said Matt Purfeerst.

How much the recent rain and current cold affects farmers depends on the individual, as conditions can vary not only between cities and farmers, but within singular farms as well.

“Even within a farm, you know, you can drive half a mile with the combine and you can tell that one end of that farm picked up some rain and the other end probably didn’t, so as he talks about variability that’s spot on because you just don’t know,” said Jim Purfeerst.

Ag experts say that a little stability would go a long way in making a bounce back in 2024.

“It looks like fertilizer costs will be down for next year, those prices have moderated some, however most of the other inputs for seed and chemicals, labor, repairs look like they’re gonna stay about where they are, hopefully not go up a lot more,” said Kent Thiesse.

