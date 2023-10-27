Author J.A. Jance to make virtual visit to Blue Earth County Library

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A best-selling author is paying a visit to Blue Earth County Library.

According to the Blue Earth County Library System, New York Times bestselling author J.A. Jance will be at the library virtually on Oct 31.

She will be speaking with attendees about her new book, “Blessings of the Lost Girls.”

Participants are not required to read the book prior to attending the event and library officials will have copies available for reservation.

The free event begins at 6 p.m.

