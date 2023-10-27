BCHS to hold spooky museum scavenger hunt

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The Brown County Historical Society (BCHS) will soon be filled with scavenging ghosts this Halloween.

The museum is hosting a Halloween-themed scavenger hunt on Saturday.

Scarecrows, witches, cauldrons, and other Halloween décor will be hidden throughout the museum.

Scavenger Hunt participants are encouraged to dress in costumes and must be accompanied by an adult.

Admission is free from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

