The cold has arrived

A major cooldown occurred overnight, leaving us in the 30s heading into the weekend.

We’re finally getting a small break from the rain today, but gloomy conditions remain with overcast skies. Temperatures are much colder now, only reaching the upper 30s this afternoon. We will continue cooling all day and overnight, with lows tonight reaching the 20s.

Tomorrow will likely be the coldest day so far with highs barely reaching the 30s. Overnight lows return to the low 20s and even the teens for some.

Also tomorrow, we are expecting our first snowflakes of the season. Snowfall rates are expected to be low, meaning little to no accumulation is expected for most of us. The chance for an inch or two of accumulation increases closer to the Minnesota/Iowa border and for our northern Iowa counties. Any accumulation will likely only be on grassy areas as the ground temperatures are still a bit too warm to sustain accumulation. Still, a few slippery spots on roads are possible.

Chilly temperatures last through the weekend and into the start of next week. A slight warming trend appears towards the end of that week, but we will likely still remain cooler than average.

