Fall Music Series awarded grant support from the Mankato Clinic Foundation

By Hal Senal
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The show will go on for the St. Peter Recreation and Leisure Services Departments’ ongoing Fall Music series.

St. Peter Recreation and Leisure Services Department received a grant from the Mankato Clinic Foundation to be used for the ongoing Fall Music Series.

The multi-musical event began in the fall of 2020, despite the COVID pandemic, with three visiting artists.

Since then, the program has seen an exponential increase and will be hosting eight visiting artists this year.

The Fall Music Series kicked off on Oct. 4, with Scottish music from Laura MacKenzie, followed by Bullypulpit Bluegrass Band on Oct. 11 and solo singer Charlie Maguire, on Oct. 18.

A Neil Diamond entertainer will perform on Nov. 1.

Mankato-based Singing Cowgirl will perform on Nov. 8, old style folk group, The Skally Line, will take the mic on Nov. 15, and Maud Hixson will sing Doris Day songs on Nov. 22.

Hixson and Maguire have performed in the series since its start.

The entire program will end on Dec. 13, with the St. Peter High School Senior Choir.

The events are free and begin at 2 p.m. in Room 219 of the St. Peter Community Center.

In addition to the Mankato Clinic Foundation financial contribution, the program is also partially supported by a grant provided by the Traverse de Sioux Library Cooperative from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

