Father faces four criminal charges for accidental fatal shooting of two-year-old by sibling

According to a criminal complaint, Colton Mammenga, 33, admitted to leaving a loaded gun in the passenger seat of his vehicle.
By Maddie Paul
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WELCOME, Minn. (KEYC) - A Welcome father faces four charges, including manslaughter and child endangerment, after his two-year-old was fatally shot by a sibling.

The shooting happened on the morning of Oct. 15.

According to a criminal complaint, Colton Mammenga, 33, admitted to leaving a loaded gun in the passenger door of his vehicle.

When the parents left the vehicle, his four-year-old, who was unbuckled in the backseat with the two-year-old, somehow obtained the gun.

Mammenga was driving with his family until he heard a loud pop in the backseat and saw his two-year-old bleeding from the head.

The two-year-old was taken to a hospital but passed away from injuries on Oct. 17.

On Thursday, Mammenga was charged with two counts of 2nd degree manslaughter, one count of child endangerment, and one count of negligent storage of a firearm.

KEYC News Now will have an in-depth look into the criminal charges and the incident on Friday evening at 6 p.m.

Stay tuned tonight for those details.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

