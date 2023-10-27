Highway 14 almost finished; 1.5 miles left of concrete placement

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT officials are continuing to work past weather conditions to finish Highway 14 from Nicollet to New Ulm.

Officials anticipate that the final mile or so of the concrete mainline could be completed this evening.

Despite the upcoming cold weather, officials say the concrete work will be protected from freezing temperatures with additional concrete or even blankets.

They say damp weather doesn’t negatively affect the placement of concrete, but steady rainfall could create some delays.

