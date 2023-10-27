Highway 14 crash impacts Friday morning commute
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – An accident in the east-bound lanes of Highway 14, just west of Highway 52 impacted the morning commute.
Before 7:30 a.m. Friday, several first responders were on the scene including the Minnesota State Patrol, Rochester Police, Mayo Clinic Ambulance and the Rochester Fire Department.
The crash was in a busy area for commuters. By 7:45 a.m. first responders were still on the scene, but drivers were making their way into downtown Rochester.
