Lieutenant Governor Flanagan visits Faribault farm

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan paid a visit to a Faribault farm today.

The visit was meant to get an inside look at what’s on the minds of farmers as lawmakers look ahead to the 2024 legislative session. Topics discussed included ethanol, biodiesel and the continued rise of Electric Vehicles, as well as soil health, chemical use and the state’s Grain Indemnity Program. Flanagan says that paying visits to constituents and visiting key economic industries is a crucial duty of all elected officials.

”I think as a legislator I have the opportunity to do that with the Minnesota Farmer’s Union, and being able to be Lieutenant Governor to do this and travel all over the state helps me to be a better leader and I just encourage my colleagues at the capitol to do the same,” said Lieutenant Governor Flanagan.

Lawmakers say that they plan on making visits around the state right up until the next session begins Feb. 12.

