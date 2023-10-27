Mankato East Boys, Marshall Girls Win Section Titles

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East Cougars and Marshall Tigers would win Section 2AA cross country titles with cougars winning for the boys and the Tigers winning for the girls. Coming in second on the boy’s side would be Marshall and for the girls, it would be Hutchinson.

These Four teams head to state next weekend, November 4th, where the Mankato East boys will look to defend their state championship title. The boy’s race will start at 2 p.m. and the girl’s at 2:45 p.m.

