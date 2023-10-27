Your Photos
Mankato Marathon brings positive economic impact

By Kyla Jackson
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - : The city of Mankato has wrapped up its 14th annual Mankato Marathon.

And with the numbers in, it looks like another positive economic impact.

The city earned over one million dollars as 3,400 runners came from 36 states to enjoy the marathon festivities.

45 percent of runners came from 60 miles or further away.

Now, Visit Mankato is prepping for next years festivities as they celebrate their 15th anniversary next year.

”We’ve gotten some great responses from our runners and really just the weather. Was beautiful. We had runners really commented on the great supports and community supports and neighborhoods that were out cheering and just the positivity,” said Joy Leafblad.

The charity program associated with the marathon has been around since 2013.

Visit Mankato is now looking for three non profit organizations for the marathon to support.

Non profits interested in applying can go to the Visit Mankato website.

