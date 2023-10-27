The many cycling accomplishments of Jenna Rinehart

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Seven races... for seven months... across six different states...

That’s the Life Time Grand Prix challenge that cyclist Jenna Rinehart was ready to ride for:

“A win in my book I guess is just to complete it. I hadn’t been in this level of the sport for a while,” said Rinehart.

Jenna began her cycling journey in college, but took years off after she opened a bike shop with her husband.

But at the start of the new year, she felt an itch to race at a top level again.

“I just wanted to come back and just do it. I had no expectations,” said Rinehart.

And Jenna finished at sixth place overall- putting Mankato on the map.

“To finish top ten was really icing on the cake,” Rinehart said.

But this wasn’t a simple bike ride...

Jenna faced extreme competitors on extreme riding conditions, like 200 miles on gravel rode or riding up to 12,000 feet altitudes on the Colorado Rockies.

“In a weird way, to push yourself and to see you’re capable of more than you think you are a lot of times. And what you can kind of push yourself through and to do it with other people,” said Rinehart.

And after each race, she’d return to her bike shop to wait for the next one.

Keeping the wheels rolling in two worlds of the same sport:

“To be at the top level, racing with the best out there- the best in the North America. And then to come back and help someone get into the sport for the first time. I really liked the variety and kind of coming back to how people get into the sport,” Rinehart said.

Jenna says she’s excited to return to the Life Time Grand Prix trails next year.

