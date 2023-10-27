Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

MN breaks ground on new Emergency Operations Center

New Emergency Operations Center in Blaine, MN
New Emergency Operations Center in Blaine, MN(Quinn Gorham)
By Quinn Gorham
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLAINE, Minn. (GRAY) – Minnesota state leaders broke ground Thursday on a new Emergency Operations Center in the north metro.

Located in the city of Blaine, the new $41 million project was funded by capital investments in 2020 and 2023. The project has been in the works for years, only recently securing the funding needed to come together.

“The quest for a new state Emergency Operations Center has been underway since right after the tragic events of 9/11,” said Kristi Rollwagen, Director of Minnesota’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

When completed, the project will total 37,000 square feet and will be mission control for disaster management in the state.

“[Disasters] happen and to be prepared and to see all of the modern telecommunications that need to happen, all of the coordination that happens... You see it every year, as it operates,” said Governor Tim Walz.

The current facilities lie in downtown St. Paul, sharing space with an office building.

“It’s adjacent to high rises in high-traffic areas and has inadequate security in a leased space. It’s in a communications dead spot, situated over a parking ramp with direct entry from the street,” said Rollwagen.

The new facility will be equipped to withstand tornadoes, power surges, and lockdowns.

Walz said it was clear the old building needed an upgrade.

“After the pandemic and civil unrest in ‘20 and ‘21, it became very visceral, why we needed this,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 3:30 in the morning, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the incident at...
Seneca Foods’ workers speak out after coworker dies
Authorities pull out a gyrocopter from the Minnesota River in St. Peter, after reports the an...
UPDATE: Pilot dies following gyrocopter crash in Minnesota River near St. Peter
Authorities airlift a 2-year-old child to a hospital in Rochester after an apparent accidental...
2-year-old airlifted after shot in car
40 people came to harvest Bartelt’s last corn crop.
Community gathers to harvest late farmer’s crop
These photos and videos show a moose walking along highway 60 in Lake Crystal.
A moose is on the loose!

Latest News

The show will go on for the St. Peter Recreation and Leisure Services Departments’ ongoing Fall...
Fall Music Series awarded grant support from the Mankato Clinic Foundation
Minnesota State University and Bethany Lutheran volleyball teams will join forces this weekend...
MSU/BLC Women’s Volleyball teams host drive
A U.S. Highway 14 sign is pictured Thursday, March 3, 2022, near Courtland, Minn.
Highway 14 almost finished; 1.5 miles left of concrete placement
According to a criminal complaint, Colton Mammenga, 33, admitted to leaving a loaded gun in the...
Father faces four criminal charges for accidental fatal shooting of two-year-old by sibling
Angela Bino, left, and Jessica Bino, right, are facing murder charges after a stabbing in Sioux...
Documents: Sioux City woman killed by daughter, granddaughter