Documents: Sioux City woman killed by daughter, granddaughter

UPDATE

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Two Sioux City women are accused of killing a member of their family.

Sioux City Police say 32-year-old Jessica Bino and 59-year-old Angela Bino are charged with first-degree murder. According to court documents, the victim was Suzzette Occhibone, who was Jessica’s grandmother and Angela’s mother.

Court documents show Jessica, Angela and Occhibone all lived at an apartment complex at 607 Virginia Street in Sioux City. On the night of Thursday, Oct. 26, authorities say Jessica and Occhibone got into an argument while at the apartment. Authorities say Angela was also in the apartment and eventually joined in the argument as well.

At some point, authorities allege Jessica and Angela began hitting Occhibone with their fists. Jessica then allegedly went into the kitchen, got a knife and stabbed Occhibone several times. During this alleged assault, authorities say Angela struck Occhibone multiple times with a glass candlestick and later a hammer.

Court documents show at about 11:54 p.m. someone witnessed Jessica and Angela dragging Occhibone to a car in the apartment complex’s parking lot. That car was later identified as Occhibone’s vehicle. Authorities believe the two of them were trying to put Occhibone into the vehicle’s trunk.

Police say they did receive a call just before midnight that reported a woman dead at the apartment complex. When officers got to the scene they discovered Occhibone in the parking lot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Jessica and Angela were found inside their apartment and arrested. Police also reportedly found evidence of the stabbing inside the apartment.

Jessica and Angela are expected in court on Nov. 6, 2023, for their initial appearances. Both were booked into the Woodbury County Jail on $500,000 bonds.

This is a Developing Story. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available.

PREVIOUS

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A woman was found dead in a parking lot in Downtown Sioux City Thursday night.

Sioux City Police were called to an apartment complex near 607 Virginia Street on Thursday, Oct. 26 at 11:54 p.m. for a woman found dead in the parking lot.

Officers arrived on the scene and located the woman suffering from multiple stab wounds. Police say she was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, officers located evidence of a stabbing at 607 Virginia Apartment #107 and learned that an altercation had taken place inside an apartment. Two suspects were located inside the apartment.

Sioux City Police say they arrested Angela M. Bino and Jessica L. Bino, both Sioux City residents. Both women were charged with first-degree murder.

The name and age of the victim are not being released at this time.

This is still under investigation and anyone with information relating to this incident is encouraged to contact the Sioux City Police Department at 712-279-6440, or the anonymous tip line 712-258-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.