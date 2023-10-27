MSU to celebrate, honor Mark Schuck at outdoor track & field dedication ceremony

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State Athletics will pay tribute to a Maverick cross country and track & field hall of famer.

Coach Mark Schuck, whose name has been synonymous with the program for over four decades, will be honored on Fri., Oct. 27.

Coach Schuck will be at the ceremony, as will Minnesota State University (MSU) President, Dr. Edward Inch. Kevin Buisman, the Director of Athletics, and Mike Turgeon, the current Maverick Track & Field Head Coach, are also supposed to be in attendance.

The public is invited to attend the ceremony, which will involve an unveiling of a sign for the facility in Mark Schuck’s honor.

The facility has served as the home of Maverick outdoor track & field since 2009 and features a 400-meter track surface, natural grass infield, lights, long jump and triple jump pits, and a pole-vaulting area. Under coach Schuck’s lead, the MSU cross country and track and field became one of the most dominant programs in the region and the nation.

During his 34-year stint as Men’s Cross-Country Coach, which began in 1979-80, MSU won nine North Central Conference cross country titles, and one Northern Intercollegiate title.

Schuck was named League Cross Country Coach of the Year eight times and led the Mavericks to the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II cross country national title in 1988.

Throughout his tenure, Minnesota State made 25 NCAA appearances and posted 16 top-10 finishes. Schuck also served as head coach of MSU men’s track and field for 15 years and was selected conference indoor coach of the year 10 times and outdoor coach of the year four times.

The Mavericks finished second in the nation in 1989 and Schuck garnered selection as national coach of the year during the 2006 indoor season. Coach Schuck also served the University in many other capacities, such as as the interim Athletic Director for over 25 years as the Student Relations Coordinator for the College of Allied Health, as a physical education instructor, and as assistant track coach

As a student-athlete, Schuck took part in cross country, track & field and basketball and graduated in 1969. In 2014, he was inducted into the Minnesota State Athletics Hall of Fame.

From Nicollet, Minnesota, he began his coaching at Mankato Wilson High School, where he also served as athletic director for eight years.

People traveling to Minnesota State for the ceremony can park for free in Lot 7.

Those unable to attend the ceremony can live-stream the ceremony here.

