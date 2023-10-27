MSU students rally to support those struggling overseas

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As fighting continues between Israel and Hamas, students at MSU rallied together to support those struggling overseas.

With help from the Kessel Peace Institute and Dr. Jameel Haque, the Concerned Students of Minnesota State University gathered at the fountain on campus to bring students together.

Students were able speak on their thoughts about what is going on in Gaza. an informational table was also there, giving students more insight into the humanitarian crisis.

“I’m absolutely heartbroken. How can people do this to humans? Why are people suffering this way? Why is it that basic human rights are not being granted to them? There’s no electricity, there’s no food. Children are being killed. Why? Why is this happening? Why is this OK for it to be happening,” said Magad Alharbi.

There will be another rally in the future to support those in Palestine. There will also be continued efforts to teach students about how to call and write to their political representatives as well as different charities so that community members and students can donate.

