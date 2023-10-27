Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

MSU students rally to support those struggling overseas

As fighting continues between Israel and Hamas, students at MSU rallied together to support those struggling overseas.
By Kyla Jackson
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As fighting continues between Israel and Hamas, students at MSU rallied together to support those struggling overseas.

With help from the Kessel Peace Institute and Dr. Jameel Haque, the Concerned Students of Minnesota State University gathered at the fountain on campus to bring students together.

Students were able speak on their thoughts about what is going on in Gaza. an informational table was also there, giving students more insight into the humanitarian crisis.

“I’m absolutely heartbroken. How can people do this to humans? Why are people suffering this way? Why is it that basic human rights are not being granted to them? There’s no electricity, there’s no food. Children are being killed. Why? Why is this happening? Why is this OK for it to be happening,” said Magad Alharbi.

There will be another rally in the future to support those in Palestine. There will also be continued efforts to teach students about how to call and write to their political representatives as well as different charities so that community members and students can donate.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 3:30 in the morning, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the incident at...
Seneca Foods’ workers speak out after coworker dies
Authorities pull out a gyrocopter from the Minnesota River in St. Peter, after reports the an...
UPDATE: Pilot dies following gyrocopter crash in Minnesota River near St. Peter
Authorities airlift a 2-year-old child to a hospital in Rochester after an apparent accidental...
2-year-old airlifted after shot in car
40 people came to harvest Bartelt’s last corn crop.
Community gathers to harvest late farmer’s crop
These photos and videos show a moose walking along highway 60 in Lake Crystal.
A moose is on the loose!

Latest News

KEYC Weather
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Weekend Forecast
Ag experts say that a little stability would go a long way in making a bounce back in 2024.
Agriculture year in review
As fighting continues between Israel and Hamas, students at MSU rallied together to support...
MSU students rally to support those struggling overseas
A man from Sleepy Eye faces two felony charges after being accused of attempting suicide and...
Sleepy Eye man charged after alleged murder, suicide attempt